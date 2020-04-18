When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Her Biggest Challenge In Bollywood

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She has been thoroughly successful in leaving a mark on the viewers' minds with movies like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Namastey London, Dhoom 3, etc. The 36-year-old slays in every outfit she wears and people go crazy just to catch a glimpse of her in public. However, she had to face challenges when she first arrived in Bollywood. Read on to know more about what was the most difficult challenge she had to face in Bollywood.

When Katrina Kaif opened up about the most difficult challenge in the industry

Katrina Kaif always tends to take time out for her fans and the media. The very hard-working actor had opened up regarding the most difficult challenge she had to face in Bollywood while talking to a leading entertainment magazine. Read on to know more about the story.

While in conversation with the magazine, Katrina Kaif said the language barrier was the most difficult challenge she had to face in Bollywood. She went on to say learning the language has been the most challenging thing that she had to overcome. Katrina Kaif described the process of learning the new language as a physically draining task for her.

Katrina Kaif also confessed that she had spent a huge number of hours to pick up the new language. She said no matter what she would do it was always difficult for her and she kept struggling because of the fact that it was not her language. Katrina Kaif concluded the interview saying that Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the toughest role she had to play and Dhoom 3 would be the most difficult role to play physically as it needed a lot of training and physical work.

