When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Why She Is So Inaccessible To The Press

Katrina Kaif is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. She has managed to impress the audiences with performances in movies like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Zero, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more. She has also been part of many blockbuster films. Read on to know more about why she made herself inaccessible to the media.

When Katrina Kaif revealed why she is so inaccessible to the press

Katrina Kaif is generally known to be quite interactive with fans. The actor, however, often tends to avoid the press due to various reasons. Take a look at what Katrina Kaif had to say regarding the matter way back when she was interviewed about the same.

While in conversation with a leading entertainment magazine, Katrina Kaif clarified that she used to be pretty accessible to the press at one time. She went on to say that some people, because of the nature of their profession, put up some really nasty stories about her that led her to change her stance. Katrina Kaif found these stories to be hurtful and beyond her endurance level.

Katrina Kaif said that the above mentioned foul play was the main reason behind her withdrawing herself from the press. She said it was to save herself from false stories and preventing journalists from writing wrong stories. Katrina Kaif ensured that she knew that they have to do their job and their friendship is secondary. She concluded by saying it is better to stay at a distance than to get hurt too much.

