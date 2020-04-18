David Warner Dances With Daughter On Katrina Kaif's Song 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The cricketing community is also quarantined, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates. A lot of cricketers have been using TikTok to create funny videos. The latest cricketer to join the bandwagon is David Warner.

David Warner grooves to a Katrina Kaif song along with daughter Indi

On Saturday, SRH captain and Australia's dynamic cricketer David Warner took to Instagram to post a video of himself dancing with his daughter Indi. The father-daughter duo was grooving to a hit Bollywood item number Sheila Ki Jawaani from the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan which features popular Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Both David Warner and his daughter were seen performing the hook step of Katrina Kaif's item number. The Katrina Kaif song, which was released in 2010, is remembered by Bollywood fans till date.

David Warner rates IPL 2016 triumph as one of the best memories of his career

David Warner has rated the 2016 Indian Premier League title triumph with SRH as one of the best memories of his career. "My IPL favourite memory would be when we won the IPL in 2016. We had a very good tournament the whole way through. The best thing was we won a lot of close games which really built great momentum and great belief within the team. It was fantastic. That's one thing that I will always cherish for the rest of my life. It was a great memory and one of the best," David Warner said in a video message posted by the franchise on its official Twitter handle.

IMAGE COURTESY: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM