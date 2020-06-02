Katrina Kaif And Candice Swanepoel In Stunning Pantsuits; See Pics

Katrina Kaif was once spotted donning a sequin pantsuit during an event. Popular model Candice Swanepoel also had opted for a similar outfit. Fans are finding it extremely difficult to find out who flaunted the outfit better. Read on to know more about Katrina Kaif and Candice Swanepoel's looks in pantsuits:

Katrina Kaif and Candice Swanepoel in pantsuits; who wore it better?

Katrina Kaif is not just known for her work in Bollywood; she is also known to be a true blue fashionista. The actor has been time and again giving fans some major fashion goals with her unique sartorial choices. The actor is an avid social media user and gives fans an insight into her daily activities, events, and vacations.

Katrina Kaif, during a red carpet event, was seen donning a sequin pantsuit. The pantsuit worn by the actor was designed by Naeem Khan. She can be seen leaving the blazer open by opting for a lacy bralette inside the blazer. The bralette was designed by Shehla Khan. Kaif completed her look by opting for poker-straight hairdo and teamed her outfit with black pumps and black rings. For makeup, Katrina Kaif opted for subtle makeup and left her hair open in the picture. Have a look at the look of Katrina Kaif in a pantsuit.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif And Other Actors Who Have Been Sharing Throwback Pics With BFFs

Candice Swanepoel is known to be one of the prominent models who is predominantly known for walking the runways for the popular brand Victoria Secret. The South-African model was seen donning a similar pantsuit. Unlike Katrina Kaif, Candice Swanepoel opted to rock the outfit in a different way. Swanepoel can be seen donning the outfit in a very subtle way. She left the blazer open and can be seen sporting a bold avatar. The model teamed her outfit with a silver long piece and opted for black pumps. Unlike Kaif, she tied her hair back in a sleek bun. Check out Candice Swanepoel's look in the pantsuit:

ALSO READ | When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Tall, Skinny Actors Trending In Bollywood

Both the celebrities sported similar pantsuits and styled their outfits in stunning ways. The look sported by Bollywood's leading lady and Victoria Secret's model created quite a buzz amongst fans and they found it extremely hard as to know who flaunted it better. However, both celebrities can be seen donning the pantsuit with utmost ease and elegance.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Most Critically Acclaimed Performances You Should Not Miss

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Most Memorable Romantic Movies That The Audience Loved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.