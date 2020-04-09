Katrina Kaif's 'Raajneeti': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Katrina Kaif has been a part of some distinct Bollywood films. Katrina Kaif's movies that remain widely popular include Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, etc. She has given her fans some great films to remember. Read on to know more about some of the fun facts from Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's movie, Raajneeti.

READ:Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif; A Look At What Celebs Are Wearing During Lockdown

Interesting trivia about Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's movie Raajneeti

READ:Katrina Kaif's Stunning Sun-kissed Selfie With Sister Isabelle Gives Us #sistergoals; See

READ:Vicky Kaushal And Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Have A 'Bhoot' Connection?

When Prakash Jha announced Raajneeti in 2004, actor Sanjay Dutt had signed the film but later when the film was delayed Dutt decided to opt-out. Even actor Vivek Oberoi was signed for the role of Arjun Rampal but he too opted out.

Katrina Kaif was known to claim herself a deserving national award for her role but it was ridiculed on later as she barely had a strong role in the film.

After Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Raajneeti was Ranbir and Katrina's second film together.

Actors Nana Patekar and Naseeruddin Shah acted together in this film after many years. However, their shot was taken from a distance.

The film initially was not given a green signal from the censor board of India as they assumed Katrina Kaif's role to be taken fully or partially from the Congress Party's chief, Sonia Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal's chief Rabri Devi. The director had to intervene and talk of the inspiration being Mahabharata after which the certificate was issued.

The film's co-writer Anjum Rajabali revealed the plot being inspired by the Mahabharata. He also mentioned the characters having that sort of mindset and experiences due to the inspiration from the epic tale.

READ:Katrina Kaif To Varun Dhawan | Bollywood Celebs Share What They Are Binge-watching On

READ:Katrina Kaif Receives A Compliment From Alia Bhatt, Asks For Cake In Amusing Insta Banter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.