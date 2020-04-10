Sara Ali Khan Says 'Some Things Never Change' As She Shares Pic Of 'smaller Sara'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talked-about celebrities in Bollywood. The Kedarnath actor has defined her place in the industry in a very short span and won many hearts with her cheerful personality. Evident on her Instagram, Sara is always up to something fun and often shares such moments with her fans on social media.

As several Bollywood actors are taking this lockdown period to share some of their adorable and hilarious throwback pictures, what could stop Sara from sharing hers!

In her latest photo shared on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan has compared her looks with 'smaller Sara' and said 'Somethings never change'. The 24-year-old actress is seen rocking Indian ethnic attire, posing in the same expressions as her younger self. Giving her fans a burst of good laughter, Sara asked the netizens to 'ignore the devilish expression' in her throwback photo, and 'look beyond at her consistent continuity' in the two pictures.

Here is Sara Ali Khan's post comparing before and after looks:

Sara Ali Khan's 'quarantine days of the week'

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the Simmba actor has been posting funny pictures and videos on her Instagram handle to keep her fans entertained. Recently, Khan shared a picture on her Instagram story making fun of how people have forgotten to keep a tab on weekdays and weekends during self-isolation. According to the Love Aaj Kal actor, during self-isolation, the days of the week are called 'Thisday, That day, Otherday, Someday, Yesterday, Today, and Nextday.'

