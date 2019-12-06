Katrina Kaif's Workout Game Gives Major Motivation; Watch Videos

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is quite active on Instagram. Many of her fans admire her for her ripped physique. She always keeps them updated and inspires by posting numerous work out video-clips. Her hard work and dedication are evident in these videos. She also shared a sneak peek of a workout recently with her gym squad. Take a look at it:

Reportedly, Katrina's routine consists of functional training, pilates and cardio. She also boosts it by exercising with TRX, Bosu, Powerplate, Kettlebells, Medicine and Swiss Balls. She also practices yoga and meditation. To know the reason behind the 36-year-old actor's toned body, watch the videos and photos below:

Currently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is busy with her multiple upcoming projects. She also launched a beauty product line named Kay Beauty. The actor, last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, will soon share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi. The film will reunite the Tees Maar Khan actors on silver screen almost after nine years. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Reportedly, she will be featured in the third installment of the Tiger series too.

