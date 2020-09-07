Katrina Kaif Looks Fresh In No-makeup Look Photo Series, Fans Exclaim 'gorgeous'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif treated her fans and followers to pictures from her recent photoshoot on social media. She took to Instagram and posted a series of photos through her official handle. They feature Katrina Kaif in a classic white top while posing for the Sunday morning capture. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s recent snaps on social media. Check them out:

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with her favourite

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif shared photos through her official Instagram account on September 6, 2020, Sunday. In the series of pictures, the star is seen in a white strappy top teamed with a pair of denim. She has opted for minimal makeup in the fresh morning captures. Moreover, the actor has sported her middle-parted hair loose and no accessories for a complete look.

The Instagram post consists of two snaps. The first picture features Katrina Kaif giving a poker face look for the capture. She is seen looking towards the camera. The second one looks like a candid shot while she is laughing heartily in the capture. Katrina Kaif has written a simple and short caption alongside her social media post. In the description accompanying her latest Instagram photos, the actor tagged celebrity photographer Abheet Gidwani. She also called him her favourite.

Katrina Kaif wrote, “Sunday’s with my favourite â˜•ï¸ @abheetgidwani ðŸ§¡". She added emoticons like a hot cup of coffee and a red heart. Check out Katrina Kaif’s latest photo series on social media:

Responses on Katrina Kaif's Instagram photos on social media

Within a day of sharing the social media post, actor Katrina Kaif received more than 2 million likes and around 17,000 comments on her pictures. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities took to the section and shared their responses. While some of them applauded her beauty and no-makeup look, other people dropped appreciative emoticons like red hearts, sparkle, heart-eyed smileys, fire, and hugs, to name a few. So, we have compiled some comments on Katrina Kaif’s post that you must check out. Check out fans' comments-

