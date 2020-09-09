Katrina Kaif Or Alia Bhatt: Who Styled The Floral Print Zimmerman Outfit Better?

Bollywood celebrities are often considered as fashion inspiration. Two such celebrities to look up to are actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. From formal to casual to even ethnic outfits, the divas are known to make a fashion statement every time they walk out in public. The two fashion icons were spotted in a similar print outfit but styled them in their own way. Take a look at how the actors styled their similar print outfits.

Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif: Who looked better?

Alia Bhatt

Alit Bhatt wore a long floral print maxi dress, with a deep plunging neckline. She kept her look casual for a perfect airport look. The actor tied her hair in a tight bun and carried a simple blue sling bag. She completed her outfit with a pair of round-framed sunglasses and a pair of heels. The actor kept her makeup minimal, a simple blush and a light shade lipstick to complete her look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, chose the floral print dress for a festival outing. The actor was seen wearing a similar floral print mini dress for Christmas celebrations with her family. The actor went for a glam makeup look and kept her hair simple, curled at the ends. She went for beige coloured heels to complete her entire look.

While actor Alia Bhatt opted for a maxi dress in the floral print, Katrina Kaif opted for a mini dress with a crochet hemline. Both the stars looked beautiful in their outfits. Alia Bhatt went for a simple makeup look with her hair tied in a bun, while Katrina Kaif opted to keep her hair loose. The only accessory Alia Bhatt had was a pair of sunglasses and a small blue sling bag.

Katrina Kaif went for a no accessory look. Katrina Kaif chose her floral Zimmerman outfit for a celebration, while Alia Bhatt chose it for her airport look. Alia Bhatt went for a simple pair of heels with her outfit, and the latter chose a dramatic brown pair of strappy heels to complete her outfit.

