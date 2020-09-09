Katrina Kaif Pens A Heart-warming Wish For Her 'Namastey London' Co-star Akshay Kumar

Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older today, i.e. September 9, 2020. And to mark this special day several celebrities, co-stars and fans of the actor have taken to their respective social media handle to share adorable and happy wishes to the birthday boy. Among the many, Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely birthday wish for her co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a picture of Akshay Kumar in a well-suited avatar. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting a striking an intense pose. Akshay can be seen sporting a grey coloured suit along with a white shirt and black tie. The actor also completed his look with a glossy polished formal shoe and opted for well-gelled hair.

Along with the picture, Katrina also penned a sweet note for her Namastey London co-star. She added a colourful “Happy Birthday” emoji and also wrote, “Happiest Birthday @akshaykumar. Keep reinventing and setting new standards”. Take a look at the post below.

Akshay and Katrina’s equation

Akshay and Katrina share a wonderful rapport with each other. The duo has also shared screen space in many films such as Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, Namastey London, Welcome and many more. They will also be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Apart from that, they have also seen spotted on several occasion having a fun banter with each other. They also go on to praise each other for their work and talent during several interviews.

Seems like Katrina Kaif is not the only co-star who shared a heart-warming birthday wish for the actor. Apart from her, Actors Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and many more extended their heartfelt wishes to the birthday boy. Bebo shared a throwback picture of Akshay and Karisma Kapoor. Anushka shared a picture of her and Akshay from the film Patiala House. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. The film was supposed to release earlier but now due to the pandemic, the makers kept the film on a halt and will release the film once theatres re-open.

