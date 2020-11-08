Katrina Kaif And Other Bollywood Actors Who Played Superheroes; Take A Look

Avid movie-watchers are well-aware of the abundance of not only superhero flicks in Hollywood but entire superhero franchises and the cinematic universes built within them; for example, the superhero movies adapted from Marvel and DC Comics. The new superhero flick starring Katrina Kaif will be one of the many Bollywood responses to this. Let’s take a look at the actors who transformed into superheroes in Bollywood.

Bollywood actors who turned into superheroes

Katrina Kaif

With the announcement of an upcoming superhero flick, Katrina Kaif has become the newest addition in the list of actors who turned, or in this case, will turn into superheroes. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has announced his upcoming superhero flick and confirmed that Katrina Kaif will play the lead in it. The ongoing pandemic has delayed the project, but they are expected to begin shooting for this movie soon. Although not much has been revealed about this movie, fans will surely be looking forward to seeing Katrina Kaif in this new avatar.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her 'safe' Airport Look Amid Pandemic, Says 'outfit Not Bad'

Hrithik Roshan

It is safe to say that Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish is probably the first superhero movie in India that received massive success. Quite similar to many other superheroes, Hrithik Roshan has also donned a mask in the film. A sequel to Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish at that time had become not just a popular and successful film but also became a superhero brand in itself. Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish had also starred top-class actors such as Priyanka Chopra and Rekha. The film was then followed by another sequel called Krrish 3, which starred Vivek Oberoi as the villain and reprised the role of Priyanka Chopra. Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise is definitely one of the most popular superhero movies of Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Katrina Kaif Had Never Visited THIS Tourist Destination Until She Shot There?

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff’s superhero movie, A Flying Jatt made Tiger’s entry into the superhero club. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandes opposite to Tiger Shroff, and also starred Amrita Singh and Kay Kay Menon. Although this movie did not get many positive reviews, it saw Tiger Shroff in a rather unexpected and experimental role in a new concept.

ALSO READ: Did You Know One Of Katrina Kaif's Sisters Is A Well Known Mathematician?

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Talks About Being 'good Samaritan', Says 'Consistently Working To Give Back'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.