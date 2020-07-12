Katrina Kaif And Other Ensemble Casts' Bloopers From Abbas-Mustan Directorial 'Race'

Helmed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla, Race included an ensemble cast of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Loosely based on a Hollywood film Goodbye Lover, the film followed the story of sibling rivalry, betrayal, and passion.

The film was made on a small budget and received positive reviews from the critics when it released. Race also crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office, becoming a blockbuster film. After the film released across theatres, the makers also released some bloopers which are too hilarious to watch.

Bloopers from Race

The blooper video started with starring Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna. While filming a scene where a waitress serves them drinks, she walked away without serving glass to Saif Ali Khan and this turned out to be a funny incident. The video also included some incidents where the actors forgot their lines and burst out laughing.

One of the funniest scenes from the blooper video is when Katrina Kaif walks up to Saif Ali Khan and delivers her dialogues about a deal. Towards the end of the scene, she asks Saif Ali Khan to sign on a few papers, but the scene turns out to be funny when she forgets to bring a pen for him to sign a document.

Most of the blooper videos included scenes of actor Akshaye Khanna. In most of the scenes, he would say the wrong line or jumble up words that would turn into a blooper video. Another funny blooper including Anil Kapoor was when he was filming for a scene. In the scene, he keenly listens to a woman giving him necessary information, but the scene turns out to be a fun one when he forgets his next line and turns towards the camera saying, 'Dialogue?’.

Actor Katrina Kaif played the role of Sophia, an assistant in the film, while Bipasha Basu was seen as a supermodel in the film. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna were seen as wealthy rival brothers in the film. Anil Kapoor was seen as an Inspector in the film.

