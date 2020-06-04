Ranveer Singh Or Kartik Aaryan May Feature In The Upcoming Remake Of Allu Arjun's Film

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun is soon expected to get a remake in Bollywood. According to a news portal, either Ranveer Singh or Kartik Aaryan will be selected for the lead role. Currently, the makers will choose between the two actors as to who will feature in the Hindi remake of the popular film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge success at the box in the south and was loved by fans as well.

Ranveer Singh or Kartik Aaryan may feature in remake of Allu Arjun's film

The trend of remakes in Bollywood has given fans several blockbuster films over the years. One such recent example is Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Arjun Reddy. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the next film that may be remade. Currently, according to a news portal, Ranveer Singh is the favourite choice among the makers of this remake film. However, Kartik Aaryan too is a part of their casting idea. The makers of the upcoming film especially liked Ranveer’s performance in Simmba after which they decided to cast Ranveer Singh for the lead role in the film. Ranveer Singh’s Simmba too was a remake of the south film, Temper.

However, after watching Kartik Aaryan in his recent films, makers have decided that he too fits the character of the lead perfectly, according to a news portal. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge hit in the south industry and received tremendous praise form fans. The film originally starred Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles in the film. The movie managed to impress the critics as well and hence the makers took a keen liking and decided to make the film in Hindi.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently getting geared up for sequel projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will star Kiara Advani opposite Kartik Aaryan whereas Dostana 2 will see Janhvi Kapoor opposite him along with Lakshya. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in the much-awaited 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film is the biopic of the 1983 world cup win and Ranveer Singh plays the character of Kapil Dev. The film will also see Deepika Padukone playing the role of Romi Devi in the film. Besides this Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the multi starrer film Takht which has actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The film is being directed by Karan Johar and is also among one of the most anticipated films.

