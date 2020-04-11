Salman Khan Was Not The First Choice For 'Judwaa', Find Out Who Was Originally Chosen

Bollywood fans who loved David Dhawan's film Judwaa would be surprised to know that Salman Khan was not David Dhawan's first choice for the film. In an old interview with a media publication, Govinda revealed that he was the first choice for David Dhawan's 1997 film Judwaa. Govinda revealed the back story of the film.

Here is what Govinda revealed

Govinda mentioned that back then, he was at the top of his game and at that time he was working on the film Banarasi Babu. Govinda said simultaneously he was working for Judwaa. Govinda added that while the shooting of Judwaa was going on, one night Salman Khan called him at 2 or 3 and asked him Chichi Bhaiya how many hit films will you give. To this Govinda asked him what had happened.

Govinda said that Salman Khan was speaking about the film Judwaa and further Salman Khan asked him to withdraw himself from the project and give him the movie. Govinda added that Salman Khan asked him to give the film, the director of the film and the producer of the film will be the same. Govinda further mentioned that the film which had already gone on floors was shelved and Salman Khan took over the project.

Govinda admitted that he has never let any project come between his and Salman Khan's friendship. The actor also mentioned that the entire Khan family has always treated him with the utmost respect. Govinda also said that just like Salman Khan, he shares the same bonding with his brother Sohail Khan as well.

Govinda revealed that though he was not a part of Judwaa, he has started the project. He also said that the Khans have always been a family to him. Govinda added that Sohail Khan and himself came up with this decision together. The love and the feeling of togetherness were not affected due to films, added Govinda.

Govinda concluded by saying that Salman Khan and Sohail Khan has always spoken to him with the utmost respect. Govinda said that this protocol is followed by everyone in the industry, including the senors. He also mentioned that if a star has a hero within him then it reflects on the outside and similarly Salman Khan is a star.

