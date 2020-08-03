Katrina Kaif Twins With Sister Isabelle As They Ride Bicycle On Mumbai Roads; See Pics

The Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has delivered several box office hits. While the actress is famous for her commercial successes, she is also appreciated for her stunning looks. The actress maintains a perfect body and figure and the Bharat actress is a huge fitness enthusiast. While the actress has often engaged in yoga and self-defence, she was recently spotted cycling in the streets of Mumbai.

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif was spotted wither sister Isabelle Kaif. While the sister-duo was spotted on their respective bicycles, the two also twinned in black outfits. Katrina Kaif wore a black T-shirt paired with black printed jeggings. Further, she also matched her cap, mask, and sport shoes with her outfit.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif’s sister paired her black T-shirt with a pair of purple leggings. Further, she too matched her outfit with her shoes. Katrina Kaif’s photos with her sister have become viral on the internet. Several fans and social media influencers have shared Katrina and Isabelle Kaif’s photos.

Source: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Kat’s fitness regime

Katrina Kaif is a huge fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram posts are akin to this fact. As of last year, Kat shared several social media posts with the famous swimmer and Olympian, Michael Phelps. One of her videos showcased the two in a gym where the two also appear to be having a long conversation.

Katrina captioned the post as, “Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless.ðŸ‘Š #Ruleyourself “I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time“ ðŸ¤˜Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill”ðŸ˜Ž

You can check out some of the posts here:

Katrina Kaif trains and chats with the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps pic.twitter.com/V4BWEnyKMj — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) March 28, 2019

In an interview with a media portal, Katrina’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also revealed that Katrina likes to try new workouts. Further, the Bharat actress works towards achieving her fitness goals with the help of various workouts.

Promo Image Source: Isabelle Kaif's Instagram

