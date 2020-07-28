Katrina Kaif Has Sweet Reply To Sunil Grover's 'black And White Challenge' Post; See Here

A new monochrome photo challenge has now taken over social media where all women are sharing their black and white photos and urging other women to do so too. Katrina Kaif is the latest actor to join the bandwagon. However, comedian Sunil Grover was unhappy that no one nominated his character Guthi for the challenge and Katrina had an utterly sweet response to that.

Katrina Kaif’s response to Sunil Grover's post

For the unversed, the new social media challenge has seen many females sharing their monochrome photos to empower each other. Many female Bollywood celebs accepted the challenge however, Sunil Grover was upset that no one nominated his character Guthi. Taking to Instagram, he expressed that no one finds Guthi woman enough to challenge her. Hence he has himself accepted the black and white photo challenge.

Upon seeing his post, many fans couldn’t control themselves from commenting on it. While some hailed Guthi, others found the post amusing. However, Katrina Kaif had something very sweet to tell him. She expressed her love for him by commenting “I love you” on Sunil’s post. Take a look at her comment here:

Katrina and Sunil were last seen together on the silver screen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Talking about the challenge, many Bollywood celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora & others have accepted the challenge by sharing monochrome pictures of themselves. Have a look at it here:

In other news, Katrina was seen using social media to promote her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. Previously, she was seen sharing fan art and a BTS video from the sets of the movie. Phone Bhoot will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside her. It is a supernatural comedy movie helmed by Gurmeet Singh and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The movie will go on floors later this year and is expected to release on the silver screens next year.

The first look poster of the film has already been released by Katrina on Instagram. Along with it, she was also seen sharing a goofy video of Ishaan and Siddhant. Check it out here:

