Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Are Back With 'Tiger 3', Maneesh Sharma To Helm The Project?

After impressing fans with their on-screen chemistry in several blockbuster films like Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to return with yet another film. According to several media reports, Salman and Katrina are coming back for the third installment of and this time the film will be helmed by YRF’s poster boy director Maneesh Sharma.

Maneesh Sharma to direct Tiger 3

According to one of the sources of a leading publication, Salman Khan has given his nod to Tiger 3. He is set to reunite with Katrina in the film, making it a big-screen action spectacle. The source further reportedly said that the project is set to go on the floors early next year and be a lavish one. The source reportedly revealed that Maneesh Sharma will be directing Tiger 3 as Aditya Chopra has laid his trust on the director to take the franchise forward. Meanwhile, as per reports, the source told the publication that Salman has also given his nod for Maneesh to helm the project.

At last, the source revealed that the director has huge equity for his creative vision and both Salman and Aditya have been quite eager to get him on board for the upcoming project. Apart from this, according to reports, Maneesh was also the first and the only choice of Aditya to direct Tiger 3 he wanted a new director to lead the massive franchise.

Apart from this, earlier there were reports about Salman and Kabir Khan touted to reunite for the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The director of Salman's film, Tiger Zinda Hai- Ali Abbas Zafar has suggested Kabir Khan's name for the third film of the Tiger franchise. However, there's no official announcement about the same. Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier revealed that he would kick-start the shooting of his upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif. The same report further added that due to his packed schedules, Zafar suggested Kabir Khan's name to Yash Raj Films for the film. The third installment of the Tiger franchise is being planned for a 2022 release and is yet in the initial stages of its development. Kabir is in talks with YRF for the same, the report stated.

