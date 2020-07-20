Katrina Kaif Shares A Hilarious BTS Video Of The Shenanigans From 'Phone Bhoot' Sets

Excel Entertainment announced their upcoming movie, Phone Bhoot earlier today. The film is touted to be a horror-comedy and stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The production shared the first look of the movie followed by a hilarious BTS video.

BTS video of Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter from Phone Bhoot sets

After sharing the first look of Phone Bhoot, the makers have now released a BTS video from the sets. It is said to have been shot before the lockdown and features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter goofing around while Katrina Kaif is laughs. A hyper Ishaan shouts "You don't get to hide behind Katrina Kaif" while firing toy bullets at Siddhant who is trying duck behind her.

Katrina Kaif, who is getting ready for the shoot, says, "come come, see the grownups". Siddhant meanwhile is screaming for bullets saying, "Arrey Goli De" and runs from Ishaan Khatter. While Siddhant is refilling his toy gun finally, Ishaan managed to hit him once again on the head.

Katrina Kaif shared the BTS video from Phone Bhoot sets on her Instagram account. She added a caption which says, "Us 👻’s - things are getting scary around here 😜". Excel Entertainment's Instagram account also shared the same video with the caption "Shooting' Behind The Scenes. Quite literally! #PhoneBhoot #BehindTheScenes #ShotBeforeLockdown". Take a look at the hilarious video:

Excel Entertainment has come up with another hilarious BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot. In the video, Siddhant Chaturvedi could be seen blowing on a trumpet and Ishaan Khatter saying it is not him. In another scene, Katrina Kaif asks the crew for some props and she is pointed to the two actors saying they were her props. The BTS video also had snippets from the photoshoot for the first look and some more fun with Siddhant and Ishaan.

Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. It is a supernatural comedy which is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. According to reports of the PR group, the movie will go on floors later this year and expected to hit the screens in 2021.

