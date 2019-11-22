The Debate
Katrina Kaif's Scroll-worthy Pictures Will Keep You Glued To The Screen

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram is truly scroll-worthy. We have compiled some of her best pictures that will make you stick to the screen forever. Check them out here:

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
katrina kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif kick-started her acting journey with Kaizad Gustad’s 2003 black comedy thriller flick Boom. Yet the diva garnered appreciation only when she starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya alongside Salman Khan in 2005. Giving her blood, sweat and tears, Katrina never looked back and climbed the stairs of success. One of the highest-paid artists today, the Namastey London actor is lovingly called the Barbie Doll for her heart-stealing charisma and impeccable charm which mesmerises her fans. Brimming with her statement-making looks, Katrina’s Instagram is truly scroll-worthy. We have compiled some of her best pictures. Take a look at them.

1.       The one with the luminous eyes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2.       Acing the traditional look with grace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3.       The fresh look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4.       Walking down the ramp for Manish Malhotra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5.       Beach vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6.       The one with the towel series

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Katrina Kaif Says She's Only Taking Films And Characters That Challenge Her

7.       The one with the formal monotone ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Workout Routine

8.       The one with the Bharat look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Katrina Kaif's Tips On How She Keeps Herself Fit And Healthy

9.       The one with the Sooryavanshi team

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Katrina Kaif On Shooting Her First TVC For Her Brand 'Kay Beauty'

10.   Good old memories

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Katrina Kaif Unveils Kay Beauty's New Products, Shares Excitement

 

 

