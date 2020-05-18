Katrina Kaif Answers Which Is The Catchiest Bollywood Song Ever

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been making headlines since she has launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty. The Ek Tha Tiger actor received tremendous response from various Bollywood celebs for her makeup line. Katrina was last seen opposite Salman Khan in the movie Bharat which released in 2019. Like most celebrities, Katrina Kaif’s fans have also asked her quirky and interesting questions on Google and some of these are extremely hilarious. However, the Welcome star has answered them all with utmost grace. Here is, according to Katrina, the catchiest Bollywood song.

What's the catchiest Bollywood song ever? Katrina reveals the answer

One of her fans asked the question which is the catchiest Bollywood song ever. Katrina answered the question and said that the song Slow Motion from her film Bharat. This is because the song has got a great beat and she thinks that song is fun-loving. The song takes viewers back to the youthful days of Salman when his character worked in a Russian circus. The high point of the song is the circus setting which was loved by many. Disha, who plays a trapeze artist, also shows off her dancing skills and ups the sultry quotient in the song.

Apart from this, many funny questions about Katrina Kaif are searched on google. Questions about the star’s whereabouts and her personal life are quite common and going viral on social media. Moreover, fans also want to know more about her family background and her upcoming projects. Here we have listed some of the most frequently searched questions about Katrina and her film Bharat on Google:

How to pronounce Katrina Kaif?

What attracted Katrina to the story of Bharat?

Is Bharat based on a true story?

What’s is the best advice Katrina has ever received?

How to learn lines quickly?

What’s next for Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has three upcoming Bollywood projects lined up, among which two of them are slated to release next year. The actor will be seen in the film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is a new addition to his police universe, apart from films like Simmba, Singham Returns, and Singham. Later, she will also be seen in Bang Bang Reloaded opposite Shahid Kapoor. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is expected to release on December 1 this year. Apart from this, she will be starring alongside Salman Khan in the untitled sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai which is currently in its pre-production stage. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

