Katrina Kaif's Jaw-dropping Action Scenes On Screen, Check Videos

Katrina Kaif has proved several times with her fantastic action sequences that heroines are no less than heroes in the film. The actor's power-packed action sequences won the audiences' hearts every time. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor has worked in several action films and she delivered some jaw-dropping action sequences in these movies. Here is a look at some of Katrina Kaif's best action scenes.

Katrina Kaif's action sequences

Bang Bang

In the film, Katrina Kaif featured opposite Hrithik Roshan. In the film Katrina Kaif has delivered some action scenes. But one scene that captures everyone's attention is the Fly Board scene. According to media reports, for this scene, Katrina Kaif practised two days before giving it a shot. In the scene, Katrina Kaif is performing the stunt in the sea while the bad guys are chasing her with guns. Watch the full scene here,

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger released in the year 2012 and features some power-packed action scenes. In Ek Tha Tiger, Katrina Kaif is essaying the role of an ISI agent. In the film, she later falls in the love with RAW Agent whose role is essayed by Salman Khan. Watch the trailer of the film here.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. In the film, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have come together to fight the main villain Abu Usman. The song Tera Noor features an amazing jaw-dropping fight scene. Reportedly, the actor practised these action scenes several times before executing them.

Dhoom 3

In Dhoom 3, Katrina Kaif impressed the audience with her stunning dance in the song Kamli. In the film, Katrina Kaif stole the show with some risky stunts in the Kamli song. Watch the song here.

Mai Krishna Hoon

The 2013 film Mai Krishna Hoon has a car chase scene with some kids sitting at the back. The audience highly appreciated Katrina Kaif's superb action packed-scene. In the scene, Katrina Kaif beats the bad guys to save the kids from them. This scene cannot be missed. Watch the scene here.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the release date of the film has been postponed further. The film also features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Cape of Good Films.

