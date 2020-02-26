Katrina Kaif's Red Dress From This Commercial Video Leaves Fans In Awe; Watch

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. She was last seen in the film Bharat, and since then a lot has changed for the actor. She launched her own line of beauty product by the name Kay. A lot of her friends from the industry also helped her to promote her brand.

Apart from this, Katrina is also a model and works to promote several brands. Recently, she was seen shooting for one such brand. Katrina took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of this shoot. Take a look at the video here.

Read Also| When Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor Lauded Katrina Kaif's Bike-riding Skills; Watch

Katrina's red dress video leaves fans in awe:

In this video, Katrina Kaif sports a red one-piece dress accompanied with a net-like cape. In the clip, she is seen walking down a red carpet as paparazzi click her pictures.

She captioned the picture by writing “Red Carpet Ready for the return of one of my favourite campaigns 🥭 😉this time with a twist ........... Can u guess which one 🤔?” asking her fans about the brand she is endorsing. Fans have filled the comment section with the answer to Katrina’s question and are also showering their love for her.

Read Also| Katrina Kaif's Comfortable Denim Outfits That One Can Include In Their Summer Wardrobe

On the professional front

Katrina Kaif is all set to star in her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi where she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be releasing on March 24, 2020. It is reported that Katrina Kaif will be seen in a romantic role opposite Akshay Kumar in this film. It was also reported that after Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif will be seen as a cop in the same Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Read Also| Katrina Kaif Shows Love To Rumoured Bf; Calls His Film 'Bhoot' Outstanding & A Must-watch

Read Also| Vicky Kaushal Hid Behind A Hoodie To Visit Katrina Kaif At Her House? Witness Reveals

(Image Credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.