Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Trivia From Their Blockbuster Film 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Ek Tha Tiger is a romantic action film directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, respectively. Released in 2012, it became the highest-grossing film of the year and broke many previous records at the box office. Read to know about a few of the actor’s trivia from the film.

Salman and Katrina's trivia from Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan has showcased his interest and talent in painting at several events. In the scene where Tiger is painting Zoya, that is actually the artwork of Salman Khan. As per reports, Salman painted that picture while the crew was setting up the cameras etc.

Ek Tha Tiger was filmed in India, Turkey, Ireland and Cuba. While shooting for the movie in Turkey, Salman Khan along with the rest of the crew would often visit cafe del mar which was close to shooting location. It soon became their favourite place to hang out and at the end of shooting, the cafe was popularly known as SALMAN KHAN's café.

The movie is Katrina Kaif’s first action and stunt movie. Her previous work was mostly in comedy and romantic genre. Most of the Salman Khan's stunts were performed by a French stuntman named Jawed Al Berni, as per reports.

Ek Tha Tiger is Salman Khan’s first film with Yash Raj Films. Salman is one of the top stars in the industry and Yash Raj Films is among the top banners. After the success of the movie, Salman worked in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai under YRF banner, both entered ₹300 crore club at the Indian box-office. His upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also be distributed by YRF.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s relationship made many headlines, but the two separated ways after some time. This was their first film together since their break up before that Katrina played a cameo in a dance number in Salman’s Bodyguard. Ek Tha Tiger turned out to be their biggest blockbuster at the time.

