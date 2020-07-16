Katrina conveys thanks with glimpse of b'day celebrations; Deepika, Hrithik, Kareena wish

Katrina Kaif turned 37 on Thursday and her day was made more special by her fans and celebrities as they showered wishes and blessings on her. The who’s who of the film industry conveyed their heartfelt greetings, by sharing pictures together and wishing the actor happiness and success, from Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt. Towards the end of the day, the birthday girl gave a glimpse of her celebrations, which featured not one, but three cakes.

Katrina took to Instagram and shared a photograph where she is super delighted to cut the beautifully designed cakes, as the candles and the room lighting giving a cozy feel.

Sharing emojis of home, cake and heart, the Ek Tha Tiger star conveyed that she was at home as she conveyed her love to her well-wishers for the wishes.

After Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan conveyed their greetings to Katrina earlier in the day, towards the end, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her. Deepika wished the birthday girl ‘good health and happiness’ while Kareena posted a snap of the duo dazzling in traditional wear to wish Katrina 'happiness and love',wishing that she 'continues to shine.'

Katrina’s hit on-screen partner Hrithik conveyed his wishes in the comments section of her appreciation post, hoping she enjoys a ‘super year.’ Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia also conveyed their wishes.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina was to star in Sooryavanshi, but the film got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, days before release. She is set to reunite with her Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero venture, amid rumours that she is also doing another film with Zoya Akhtar.

