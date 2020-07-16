Vicky Kaushal Reveals Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Shares Her Birthday With His 'Nani'

During the lockdown, Vicky Kaushal has been quite active on social media. He regularly shares updates about his life in lockdown with his fans. He recently took to his Instagram and wished his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Soon after posting Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif shares her birthday with his ‘Nani’. Here is what he had to say about it.

Vicky Kaushal reveals his Nani shares her birthday with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and shared a goofy video of him singing to the tunes of the song ‘Nani Teri Morni’. He started the video by calling out his close friend Shilpa Srivastava as ‘Nani’ and later turned his call into the song 'Nani Teri Morni'. In an earlier interview to an entertainment portal, Vicky Kaushal had revealed that Shilpa Srivastava is the go-to person in his life. The duo worked together as co-assistants on the movie Gangs Of Wasseypur. He had referred to Shilpa Srivastava as his soulmate and she knows him in and out. Vicky Kaushal had also mentioned that she is his most brutal critic. In the caption of his birthday wish for Shilpa Srivastava, Vicky Kaushal said that she is also known as 'Nani'.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Vicky Kaushal's wish for Katrina Kaif's birthday

Before wishing his ‘Nani’ Shilpa Srivastava, Vicky Kaushal had wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday. He posted a picture of Katrina Kaif on her terrace. In the picture shared by Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif is smiling for the camera and spreading her arms. He captioned the adorable picture with a ‘Happy Birthday’ gif and tagged Katrina Kaif in his story. See Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story for Katrina Kaif’s birthday here.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif has been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been linked together ever since they made an appearance at a Diwali party together. Both actors have not yet openly confirmed their relationship with each other. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal was dating Harleen Sethi before.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in a biopic based on India's Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. The actor had recently shared a picture on his social media in which he sported the look of his character Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. The movie is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. On the other side, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The release date of the film has been postponed because of the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country.

