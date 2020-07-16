Remember When Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor Grooved To 'Ullu Ka Pattha'? Watch

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have worked on several films together in the past like Raajneeti, Ajaz Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, and Jagga Jasoos. On the account of Katrina Kaif's birthday today, take a look at the actor's fun video with his co-actor ex-beau, Ranbir Kapoor. The video is from the time when the duo was prepping for the main song of their film together inside a dance studio.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Is Too Cute To Miss

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor throwback video

Katrina Kaif had shared a few videos sharing a glimpse from behind the scenes of their shooting preparation together. In the video, we can see Ranbir and Katrina practising their dance moves for the song Ullu Ka Pattha from their film Jagga Jasoos.

Katrina had even shared a smirky caption stating "The competition is on. Take your pick". She even indicated to pay attention to the humble person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right. Their characters were colloquially known as Jagga and Jughead.

The song is from the Anurag Basu helmed movie titled Jagga Jasoos. The film was considered amongst the most awaited films of 2017. Jagga Jasoos was a detective movie, where a son is on an adventurous journey to find his estranged father. The movie had recently completed three years of its release as well.

While the film failed to impress the audience, it surely grabbed a lot of eyeballs considering that Kat and Ranbir were reportedly dating and eventually split during the shoot of the film. However having a huge work ethic, both of them are said to have set apart their differences and completed their professional commitments even after they broke up. The film was the first movie for which Ranbir Kapoor had turned producer.

ALSO READ| Inside Pics Of Katrina Kaif’s Lavish Mumbai Home; From Colourful Walls To Rustic Furniture

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif Quiz: Match 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Actor's Iconic Looks With Her Movies

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie titled Bharat with Salman Khan that was released in 2019. Katrina Kaif will soon romance Akshay Kumar on the screen in the next Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi. The upcoming film was earlier slated to release in March but due to the pandemic, the release was postponed. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the climax of the film will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their popular characters, Singham, and Simmba. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra which is slated for a December 2020 release.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif's Throwback Pic From A Set Might Make You Remember 'Namastey London'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.