'Sooryavanshi' Director Rohit Shetty Says 'commercial Films Are Dying'; Reveals Why

Bollywood News

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty recently opened up about taking risk while making commercial films. The director believes commercial films are dying.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sooryavanshi

Ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, who is known for making action films, is grabbing the headlines for his upcoming project Sooryavanshi. As the release of Sooryavanshi is around the corner, the director and the lead cast have started promoting the film.

Rohit Shetty is not only talking about the film but also opening up about his experience in the film industry so far. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, the director said that the commercial films are dying as many people are scared to delve into that space.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

READ | Rohit Shetty Lauds Mumbai Police For Helping Him Shoot 'Sooryavanshi' Across The City

Interestingly, the director was talking about his cop universe, when he mentioned that it was risky for him to create it. Elaborating about the same, Rohit Shetty also mentioned that while doing Simmba the team thought of bringing Singham and Sooryavanshi in it.

In the report, Rohit Shetty said that it was risky for them because if Simmba would have gone wrong the brand he was making with Singham would have also gone wrong, but the audience loved it. Adding more to the conversation, the 46-year-old director said that commercial films are dying as it needs to bring something new every time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

READ | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Rohit Shetty Reveals How He Added Authenticity To Film's Plot

Details of Sooryavanshi

In cop-drama Sooryavanshi, actor Akshay Kumar will be seen playing an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba. Whereas, actor Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist in the film.

The film, slated to release on March 24, 2020, is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The trailer of the film is out and has garnered praises from the critics and fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

READ | Rohit Shetty Speaks On Delhi Riots At Sooryavanshi Event; Emphasises On 'being Silent'

READ | Rohit Shetty Welcomes 'videsi Police' Will Smith Ahead Of Akshay Kumar's Desi Police Flick

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
