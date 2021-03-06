Katrina Kaif Digs Out Rare Unseen Pic From Childhood Album, Quips 'That's Me'

Actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle on Friday night and indulged in the 'Ask me anything' session with fans. Amid the interaction, she went on to fulfill a fan's wish who requested her to post one of her childhood pics. Soon, she dug out an old throwback picture which went instantly viral. Katrina Kaif looked absolutely unrecognisable in a white-knitted sweatshirt with two ponytails on. Sharing the same, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, "That's me". Apart from this, Kaif also shared several unseen photos with her sister Isabelle, glimpses of her workout session, and much more.

Katrina digs out a rare unseen picture

On March 5, Katrina Kaif launched a new Kay Beauty product with a scintillating video. She teamed up with several women like Sakshi Sindwani, Varshita Thatavarthi, Ritija Malvankar, Virkenn Raiena, and several others, and launched the new hydrating foundation in 20 different shades. Sharing the same, Katrina wrote, "It’s finally here! Having an inclusive shade range was very important to me, I’m so proud that the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation comes in 20 diverse shades, so everyone can find their perfect match." She added that she can’t wait for people to try it out.

Apart from this, the Namastey London actor is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio has been sharing many BTS pics and videos, amping up expectations among fans. In the first week of February, Kaif posted a picture with her co-stars while they were chilling at Grasswood Cafe. The upcomer is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It was in 2020 when the three stars teamed up for a quirky photoshoot and announced this new venture. Sharing the pics, they wrote, "The one-stop-shop for all boot-related problems, Phone Bhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021."

Katrina will be seen alongside south superstar Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's next titled Merry Christmas. It will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and further details are not reported yet. Meanwhile, she also has Sooryavanshi, opposite Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, in the pipeline.

