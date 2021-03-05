Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Look Smitten As The Former Plants Kiss On Her Cheeks At Naina's Party

As actor Naina Singh turned a year older on March 4, she organised a birthday bash and many of her industry friends like Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit, among others attended the event. However, out of everyone who attended the party, it was Eijaz and Pavitra's cute PDA that won many hearts. In a video that surfaced on the internet, the two lovebirds were seen hugging each other while greeting the paps. After Pavitra kept her hands over Eijaz, the latter planted a kiss on her cheeks.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra's PDA

On Thursday, Eijaz Khan shared a set of pictures with Pavitra on social media. In some of the pics, the couple could be seen smiling while posing for selfies. In another set of images, Khan planted a kiss on Punia's forehead. Eijaz Khan captioned the post, "Love you 1 million... Shine on baby." He went on to pen hashtags like #pavijaz. As soon as the Baalveer Returns actor stumbled upon her boyfriend's post, she replied to him by saying, "I love you Khansaab."

The two stars met in the house of a reality show and soon love bloomed between them. It was on Valentine's Day when they made their relationship Insta-official. The duo shared cute pics and penned notes for each other. Punia wrote, "I feel the whole zoo when am with you." Meanwhile, this isn't the first when the two stars displayed their affection publicly. Earlier, a video of them flared over the internet in which Khan was seen getting jealous after Pavitra's friend Shardul Pandit hugged her. In the video, Eijaz watched their banter and said in Hindi, "Leave her alone".

On the work front, Pavitra is a part of the show, Baalveer Returns, alongside Dev Joshi, Shoaib Ali, Bhawna Chaudhary, among others. Recently, she dropped a new promo of the series and wrote, "Kya hoga yeh Dharti ka Antim March?". Soon, fans expressed excitement to witness the twist in the drama. Meanwhile, Eijaz has worked in several movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and others.

