Shehnaaz Gill & Badshah's 'Fly' Unveiled; Duo Steals The Show With Their 'snowy' Romance

While fans were excited to catch a glimpse of Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming song Fly, the makers of the number unveiled the video of the same on March 5. In no time, the duo's number garnered massive love from fans. Fly marks Gill's first collaboration with Badshah and Uchana Amit.

Badshah's song Fly released

The 2-minute-40 second video gives a sneak-peek into the picturesque valleys and snow-clad locations of Kashmir. Shehnaaz Gill drives through a swanky car and enjoys nature. She dons a cheetah-printed jacket and also enjoys a lavish sledge ride as they slide across an icy surface in glee. She steals the show when she writes 'Fly'on the window pane while goofing around with Badshah.

In the latter part of the video, Gill sports a white-knitted sweatshirt and plays with the snow. In the end, she wipes off the 'Fly' written by her on the car. While the music of the song is given by D Soldierz, the video is presented by B2gether Pros. The song is produced under the label, Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.

Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah teased fans with many BTS pics and videos from the sets of the song, which amped up expectations among entertainment buffs. Reviewing the number, a user wrote, "Location, beats, lyrics, expressions, everything is killing it," whereas another fan penned, "She's the highlight of the MV!! The way she shines through and through. Her charm is exquisite." As of now, Fly has surpassed 492K views within an hour of its release and is still counting.

Earlier, Badshah collaborated with Rashmika Mandanna for a song titled Top Tucker. The peppy track also features Yuvan Shankar Raja and Amit Uchana. While Jonita Gandhi lent her voice to the song, the lyrics are penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan. His previous songs like Heartless, Paagal, Genda Phool and others hit a staggering number of likes on YouTube. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in the songs titled Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga, alongside rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla.

