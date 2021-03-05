Gauahar Khan's Father Passes Away: Vikrant, Kriti, Kushal & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Actor Gauahar Khan's father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, breathed his last on Friday, March 5. Khan posted a picture of her father on Instagram and mourned his demise. Soon, her friends and stars from the industry poured in condolences for her. Kushal Tandon, Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Punjabi were among several others who paid condolences to Gauahar. The Ishaqzaade actor requested fans to remember her father during their prayers.

Celebs offer condolences to Gauahar

Many celebs like Aanam, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Sonalee Kulkarni, Sahil Khattar, Sahil Vaid, and others paid their last tributes to Gauahar's dad. Karan Mehra wrote, "So sorry for your loss. Heartfelt condolences," whereas Kriti Kharbanda penned, "So sorry for your loss, Gauahar! Sending you all the love and strength. May his soul rest in peace." Zaid Darbar's sister, Anam Darbar also mourned the sudden demise. "May Allah give him the highest place in Jannah. He gives you the strength to deal with this loss," wrote Sania Mirza. Fans too mourned Gauahar Khan's father's death and asked her to stay strong during this tough phase of her life.

In her lengthy note for her father, the Rocket Singh:Salesman of the Year actor wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please. Innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

Gauahar's father was unwell for the last few days and the actor had also shared a picture of him while he was on his hospital bed. On Thursday night, Khan shared a pic of herself in which she was seated next to her father while he was being treated. She wrote, "Oh Allah, bless my father." Meanwhile, Gauahar's husband, Zaid, too penned an emotional note for his father-in-law. "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. He's the coolest man I know. Alhamdulillah," he wrote.

