Katrina Kaif Enters 'epic' Banter With Siddhant As He Preps To 'match Up' To Her Game

A couple of days after Katrina Kaif gave fans a peek into her and Siddhant Chaturvedi's badminton session on the sets of Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khatter has also joined the bandwagon now as he too shared a video of himself playing badminton with Siddhanth. As the trio was shooting for their horror-comedy in Udaipur, Rajasthan, they have also been keeping fans updated with their whereabouts on social media. Now, while Katrina seemed to have won the game of badminton against Siddhant the last time, he recently revealed prepping with Ishaan for yet another match against the Bharat actor as they recently got into a fun banter with each other on Instagram.

Siddhant and Ishaan want to 'match up' to Katrina Kaif's game

On Tuesday, i.e. February 9, 2021, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself with co-star Siddhanth Chaturvedi, wherein they are seen playing badminton and practising hard to take on Katrina Kaif in another badminton match. Sharing the BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot, Ishaan wrote, "Baddy Baddy Deshon Mein... P.S: our film is not about badminton". Soon after the video surfaced online, the Gully Boy actor was quick to tag Katrina in the comment section of the post and revealed practising 'really hard' to match up to her game.

Check out Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post below:

In the comment section of Ishaan's IG post, Siddhant challenged the owner of Kay Beauty and asked her to check out how he and the Dhadak actor have been gearing up to go against her in another game. In the video, Ishaan and Siddhant are seen honing their badminton skills. The Inside Edge actor's comment read, "@katrinakaif see we are practising really hard to match up to your game".

However, Katrina Kaif too decided to join the banter as she responded writing, "Uh-huh, I can see- although our match was quite epic". With their epic off-screen banter, ardent fans are extremely pumped to watch their on-screen chemistry with each other in their highly-anticipated horror-thriller, Phone Bhoot.

Take a look:

