Randeep Hooda To Katrina Kaif; Actors Whose Shooting Pictures Went Viral

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood halted their shooting to take safety precautions. After the lockdown was lifted, actors are finally going back on sets to finish their shoot. While being on set, actors are sharing their pictures and what they do while they are not shooting. Fans appreciate BTS pictures and hence the photos go viral in no time on social media. Check out shooting pictures that went viral.

Shooting pictures that went viral

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda shared a video on his Instagram where he is seen doing a forearm pull exercise at the gym. The actor is currently preparing for his role for his upcoming series Inspector Avinash. In the video, Randeep is seen wearing grey polo and black shorts. For his role, he has also grown his moustache. The video has over 570k views and over 67K likes. Check it out.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to appreciate her Dhaakad team. In the post, she is seen performing stunts on the set. She wrote a note in the caption to appreciate the crew members. The movie features Divya Dutta, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty and other stars are yet to be revealed. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai. The post has over 480k likes.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a picture with her Bhoot Police co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. In the caption, Katrina wrote 'Gang' with emoji of a phone and a ghost. The post has over 1.2 million likes. Check it out.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video of her travelling to the set. In the video, she wrote 'Day and Night' with a lipstick emoticon. She is seen wearing a white shirt and black coat. In the caption, she wrote, "Back on set after ages, celebrating like a true millennial with reels and filters." In the background of the video the song Day 'N' Nite by Kid Cudi is being played. The video has 172k views and 9k likes.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor took to his Instagram to share pictures from the set of his upcoming movie Dhamaka. While sharing 3 pictures in the post, he added in the caption that he missed working with his team. The post has over 840k likes.

