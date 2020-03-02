Katrina Kaif’s Films That You Might Not Know Are Highly Rated On IMDb

Katrina Kaif is one of the top actors in Bollywood today. Ever since her debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom, there has been no looking back for her. Today, she has established herself as among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif has been a part of various successful films including New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, etc. Here is a list of Katrina Kaif's films that you may not know were highly rated on IMDb.

Katrina Kaif's films according to IMDB

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin along with Katrina Kaif. The film traced the story of three friends who discover a better meaning to life on a road trip. The film was a huge hit at the box office and even won several awards including two National Film Awards. The film was rated 8.1 on IMDb.

2. Malliswari (2004)

The Telugu hit rom-com starred Katrina Kaif opposite Venkatesh. The film was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and has been given a 7.7 rating on IMDb. The film followed the story of a wealthy heiress who falls in love with a banker. The film was a huge hit with the audience and critics. Malliswari was later dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi and released as Malliswari: The Princess and Chand Sa Roshan respectively.

3. Raajneeti (2010)

Katrina Kaif donned a completely different look for her role in Prakash Jha’s political thriller, Raajneeti. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal along with Katrina Kaif. The film was a hit at the box office and many have rated the film as a 7.1 starrer on IMDb. A sequel to Raajneeti has reportedly been in talks with the makers.

4. Sarkar (2005)

Reportedly inspired by the classic film, The Godfather, Sarkar was loved by both the critics and audience alike. The film starred Katrina Kaif along with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Kay Kay Menon. The film was also screened at various film festivals including the New York Asian Film Festival. The film has been rated 7.6 on IMDb.

5. Namastey London (2007)

Namastey London showcased the love story between a Britain born Indian woman and a Punjabi boy. The film starred Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar. Rated 7.1 on IMDb. It was a huge hit at the box office and was loved by the critics too. A sequel to the film, Namaste England was released in 2018 starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

