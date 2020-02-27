Katrina Kaif's Trivia From Her Record-breaking Film 'Dhoom 3'; Read

Katrina Kaif stars in Dhoom 3 as Aaliyah Hussain, along with Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. It is an action thriller film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and the third instalment in Dhoom franchise. Released in 2013, the movie broke several records at the box-office. Read to know about a few facts about Katrina from the film.

Katrina Kaif’s trivia from 'Dhoom 3'

The makers decided to cast Katrina Kaif as the female lead after looking for almost a year, as per reports. According to reports, they could not find any new actor who would have been able to do justice to the role. A big actor was needed opposite Aamir Khan.

Katrina Kaif along with her co-star Aamir Khan took up acrobatics training for the film. She learned acro-dancing as her role was of a circus performer. In an interview, the Bang Bang actor said that the rehearsals for the acrobatics used to take place at a height of about 10 feet but they shot the scenes at a height of 25 feet with a crash mat below.

She stated that she had never considered herself as an athletic person. There was a significant amount of fear in her. She further said that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her to work with famous circus acrobats, so she did it.

According to reports, the Zero actor did hard-core workout for her character in Dhoom 3. She had to undergo some intense workout sessions to test her stamina for the film. A special floor was set up for around 10 days for Katrina at Yash Raj Studios. She trained there for around four-five hours a day, as per reports.

Katrina Kaif not only stunned Aamir Khan in the film but also the viewers with her performance in Kamli song from Dhoom 3. She practised extensively with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and team for it. Kamli is said to be one of the earliest Bollywood songs to gain more than 100 million views on YouTube. It currently has 290+ million views on the social media platform.

