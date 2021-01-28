Katrina Kaif Hugs A Mystery Person In Her Latest Pic, Fans Think It's Vicky Kaushal

Actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have sparked dating rumours again, well this is nothing new as the two have been often spotted together in Mumbai. The gossip mills have been running from a long time now and a recent picture posted by Katrina has added more fuel to it. The mushy snap on Katrina's Instagram story has given the fans a field day to speculate that who is the other person hidden in the picture. Now, many are saying that it is her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, whom she is hugging.

Katrina Kaif's latest picture sparks rumours

The picture shared by Katrina garnered attention from fans that showed her hugging something in mustard colour with a butterfly filter on it. Fans were quick enough to dig out an old picture of Vicky Kaushal who can be seen donning the same mustard colour t-shirt in another picture. The picture of the actress snuggling up with a mystery person that seems to be cropped out in the picture received love from her fans. Fans drew out the conclusion from the old pictures of Vicky Kaushal that it was him whom Katrina is hugging in the picture.

One of the users shared the picture and wrote, “Good morning to Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal.". Another user wrote, “Victrina forever”. Another user expressed her happiness at seeing the two stars together and wrote, “Just so happy for my girl! She's happy..shes glowing.. she's flourishing! N that shirt pillow n Lil butterflies are just.”. Another die-heart fan of the two stars was shocked to see the picture and wrote, “This is not a drill. Victat. Katrina said she would publicly be single until she was married. ARE THEY GOING TO GET MARRIED?”.

This is not the first time that the two have gone unnoticed by fans on social media. Earlier, on New Year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared separate pictures with their respective siblings. However, some curious fans speculated after seeing the pictures and similarities that the two might be celebrating in one single venue together.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama last year, The Uri actor was asked about his equation with Katrina and whether the two were dating. Sharing his thoughts about the same, the actor had claimed that he really wants to guard his personal life to some extent because it opens about it then his or her life becomes a matter of discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations which he does not want.

