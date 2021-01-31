Katrina Kaif Lets Hair Down Literally For Trick To Tie It; Leaves Celebs In Splits

The celebrities of the film industry have their teams who help them with most of their tasks, like fitness, hairstyling, make-up and more. However, it seems that occasionally they like to go about their tasks on their own and try some tricks without any assistance. Katrina Kaif was one of them as she showed a trick to tie her hair, leaving netizens and celebrities in splits.

Katrina Kaif’s trick to tie the hair

Katrina Kaif had a hilarious take on what she felt was the ‘new chill Saturday nights.’ She seemed to have enjoyed the night, by trying out some hair tricks with her friend.

In a video, the actor could be seen letting her hair down literally, and putting on the hairbrand. When she sat back, her hair was tied up, all withing a few seconds.

While the Sooryavanshi star could not hold back her laughter, it was the same for her celebrity friends. Mini Mathur, Tahir Kashyap, Abhishek Kapoor were among the celebrities who laughed out on the post.

Apart from hair-tying trricks, the other new activityu in Katrina Kaif’s life was Pilates training. Recently, she had posted a video working on her leg, realising that good results could be achieved with muscle work, instead of just gymming.

Katrina Kaif on professional front

Meanwhile, on the the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. The movie starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty is said to be one of the most anticipated films when theatres open in full-fledged manner amid COVID-19. Among the other films in her kitty include Bhoot Police, where she is working alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

