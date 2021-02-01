Katrina Kaif Shows The Struggles Of Staying In Frame For A Picture

Katrina Kaif’s quirkiness and fun moments are enjoyed by all her fans on social media.She keeps her fans engaged and delighted with all her cute and interesting moments .The actor recently added yet another glimpse of herself to entertain her fans with a quirky post. Let’s have a look at Katrina Kaif’s latest Instagram post and see what she has shared.



Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram handle and added a glimpse of her fun time with her team. In the Instagram story, she can be seen capturing a video in which she was trying to fit in the camera while capturing herself and her hair and makeup artists. Further, as she begins to fit into the frame, both her team members try to throw her out of the frame. In the caption, she stated how it was a struggle for her to fit into the frame. Katrina Kaif can be seen giggling as the two of them make cute expressions while trying to keep her out of the frame.

After this post, Katrina Kaif posted another glimpse of the same fun she was having with two of her team members posing with her in the most quirky way. In the photo, the three of them can be seen making crazy expressions for the camera while Katrina can be seen with a smiley filter with cute colourful smileys flashing all over her face.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram is full of her quirky posts as well as her immense love for fitness. She always posts loads of interesting videos on Instagram that depict her fitness regime and shares glimpses with the fans as to how she manages to maintain a stunning body. She recently added this video clip in which she can be seen exercising at a gym while her trainer can be seen standing next to her and counting. In the caption, she stated how she usually prefers the gym and added how she had realised that one can get a lot of muscle work through pilates as well. She then stated how her trainer had been taking her through focusing on one body part in their pilates session.

