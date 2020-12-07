Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture Wearing A Jacket, Asks Followers If It's Winter Already

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors in the country today. She has 45.5 million followers on Instagram and keeps them posted on her upcoming projects, fitness regimes, photoshoot pictures, and more. Katrina has resumed shooting after the lockdown and recently posted a video of herself undergoing the swab test. Read on to know about her latest post, where she can be seen wearing winter wear.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Shares Pics Of Her 'amazing Team' While Shooting In Maldives; See Pics

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Shares Goofy Video Of Herself For All Noobs Out There

Katrina Kaif's Instagram post

The Phantom actor recently took to the social networking site and posted a picture of herself all covered in winter clothes. Katrina could be seen wearing an orange co-ord set and paired it up with a rather big camouflage-patterned jacket, with faux fur outlining the hood. The actor could be seen smiling in the photo and captioned it, "Is it winter already ðŸ¤”" Within an hour of posting, the picture received more than 435k likes and thousands of comments. You can see the post here.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Fitness Regime Gets Appreciated As Actor Shares Her Workout For The Day

Her fans were quick to comment on her latest post. While one follower wrote, "yesss it's winter", another one commented about how cute the actor looks. Katrina's followers also posted a lot of hearts and star-eyed emoticons for the actor. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Upcoming Project In Maldives; Watch

On the work front

The Fitoor actor has starred in more than 45 films ever since her debut in the year 2003. She rose to fame with her film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and subsequently Namaste London. Katrina is known as one of the most appreciated dancers in the industry and is often appreciated for her dancing skills in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, and the title track of Dhoom 3. Her famous films include Race, Partner, Singh is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang, and Dhoom 3 among many others. Katrina Kaif's latest film is Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the shooting of which will begin soon and she has one film, titled Sooryavanshi ready for release.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Feels Grateful For Her Profession As She Posts A Stunning Photo From Maldives

Image Credits: Katrina Kaif Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.