Katrina Kaif's Fitness Regime Gets Appreciated As Actor Shares Her Workout For The Day

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and fittest actors in the country today. The Namaste London star keeps her fans and followers motivated with her workout videos and pictures. Katrina Kaif's fitness has inspired many and throughout the lockdown, she kept posting videos of herself working out with her fitness coach and trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. If you want to know the exercises involved in Katrina's workout, read on.

Also Read | COVID-19: Katrina Kaif's Fitness Class For People Who Are Socially Isolating Themselves

Katrina Kaif's workout

Katrina Kaif is a health freak and her chiselled and toned body is testimony to that. The actor is really passionate about fitness and takes her workouts quite seriously. Katrina has separate stories highlight on her Instagram where she posts workout videos and is available for everyone to see. The Dhoom 3 star recently shared a story on her Instagram where she shared her 'workout for the day'. She tagged her fitness coach and instructor Yasmin Karachiwala and the workout list includes all the exercises the actor is supposed to do in a day. You can see the story here.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif’s Workout Videos Is The Perfect Monday Motivation We Need

The exercises include squats, deadlifts, cardio, circuit training, leg press among other intense workouts. Katrina Kaif's Instagram video related to her working out has always garnered her major attention. The actor, even during the lockdown used to go live on the social networking site with her trainer and perform workouts on her terrace. Here's a look at some of her home workout videos.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Loves Hilarious 'Go Corona' Beats Added To Her Quarantine Video By A Fan

On the work front

The Welcome actor has starred in more than 45 films ever since her debut in the year 2003. She rose to fame with her film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and subsequently Namaste London. Katrina is known as one of the most appreciated dancers in the industry and is often appreciated for her dancing skills in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, and the title track of Dhoom 3. Her famous films include Race, partner, Singh is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang, and Dhoom 3 among many others. Katrina Kaif's latest film is Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the shooting of which will begin soon and she has one film, titled Sooryavanshi ready for release.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Glimpse Of Them Sweating It Out At Gym

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Workout Routine

Image Credits: Katrina Kaif Official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.