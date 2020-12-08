Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif slays In perfect Post-lockdown Wedding Outfit

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif often stuns her fans and followers with her unique sartorial choices. Recently, she shared a picture of herself posing in a wedding outfit on social media. The actor, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut, appeared in gorgeous attire. She donned a multi-coloured floral embroidered dress for the occasion.

Isabelle Kaif slays in perfect post lockdown wedding outfit

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself through her official handle on December 8, 2020, Tuesday. She grabbed everyone’s attention in a statement-making jumpsuit. The designer Tarun Tahiliani’s number is brimming with colourful embroidery. Featuring a plunging neckline, Isabelle Kaif’s strappy jumpsuit showcases artistry with beads and stones.

Kaif has accessorized her outfit with statement earrings and matching finger ring. She has opted for minimal makeup. For a rounded off look, the actor has styled her hair into a sleek ponytail. In the carousel post, Katrina Kaif's sister has dropped two photos. While the first one features her sitting posing on the staircase, the second one is also in the same backdrop. However, the actor is standing candidly with her hand in her pocket.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Isabelle Kaif expressed her gratitude to Tarun Tahiliani for her attire. She wrote, “Thank you, @taruntahiliani for the perfect post lockdown wedding outfit! Danced my little heart out all night long â£ï¸â£ï¸â£ï¸”. Check out Isabelle Kaif's photos on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Isabelle Kaif's photos

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Isabelle Kaif garnered more than 15,100 likes and over 180 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their response on the picture. They lauded her look in the comment section. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, kisses, and fire, to name a few. Here are some of the responses that you must check out right away.



