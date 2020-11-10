Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Upcoming Project In Maldives; Watch

Bharat actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on November 10, to give a sneak peek into her upcoming project from her shoot location, the Maldives. The actor gave a glimpse of the set in the Maldives and also posed for the camera with her hairstylist and makeup artist Daniel Bauer. In another video shared by the actor, everyone on set can be seen working with all safety precautions and are also shooting on a yacht.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a few second glimpses of the shoot of her upcoming project in the Maldives. In the first video, the actor can be seen giving a quick sneak peek into her shoot life. As she is recording, the actor flips the camera towards her and poses for the camera along with her hairstylist and makeup artist, Daniel Bauer. In the video, the actor can be seen sporting a white top with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a middle-parting hairdo, well-done brows, bronze highlighter and subtle lips.

In the second video, the actor can be seen giving another glimpse of the elaborate set up on a yacht in the Maldives. In the video, the cast and crew can also be seen working with precautions and safety measures. One can also notice the picturesque location that shows a setting sun, coconut trees and all things love. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's videos below:

Earlier to this post, Katrina Kaif went on to share another series of pictures from the Maldives. The Bang Bang actor shared a beach photo of herself looking all bright and happy. In the picture, Katrina can be seen sporting a multicolour striped bodysuit along with pink trouser. Along with the pictures, the actor revealed how grateful she is for her profession as she gets to travel around the world for a job that she loves. She wrote, "So amzinggg to be in the Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful.” The post went on to garner several likes and positive comments from fans. Check out the post below.

On the work front

The actor is all set to star in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is being helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Jasvinder Bath, Ravi Shankaran. The shoot for Phone Bhoot has also begun and fans are super excited to know more about the film.

