Katrina Kaif Feels Grateful For Her Profession As She Posts A Stunning Photo From Maldives

Bollywood actor, Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures from her shoot location, the rather famous vacation destination, the Maldives. The actor also expressed her love and gratitude towards her job when she posted this picture.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The Bang Bang actor took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the gorgeous island of Maldives. The actor posted a beach photo of herself looking bright as always. Katrina can be seen wearing a multicolour striped bodysuit along with a pink trouser. Katrina is in the Maldives for a shoot of her upcoming project.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram is famous for her amusing pictures and inspiring workout routines. Kaif, through the post, expressed how grateful she is for her profession and that she gets to travel around for a job that she loves. The actor captioned the photo writing, "So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful". Just like most of Katrina Kaif's photos, this post has also broken the internet by crossing 8 lakh likes in just a matter of an hour. See the post here.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film is Phone Bhoot. In Phone Bhoot, the actor will be seen with the two new talents of the Bollywood film industry, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhart Chaturvedi. Siddhart's Instagram also saw a series of beach photos recently. Perhaps the shoot for Phone Bhoot has started. Kat's Sooryavanshi is also going to be released soon. It is speculated to release in November 2021. The film was supposed to be released early this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation.

Katrina Kaif's photos have always had other celebrities commenting on them. As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, fans and celebrities couldn't stop but appreciate the stunning photo. The Dangal actor, Fatima Sana Shaik and Alia Bhatt's comments were seen on the photo in less than an hour. Other famous names like style strategist and architect, Ami Patel and Hair and Fitness enthusiast Amit Thakur also commented on Katrina's photo.

Image Credits: @katrinakaif Instagram

