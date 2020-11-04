Katrina Kaif Feels 'sooo Happy To Be Getting Back To Working'; Shares Picture

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif expressed her excitement to be back to work after the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself in a yellow dress through her official Instagram handle. The actor showed how happy she was to get back to work with her team every day, keeping in mind the convenience of online meetings through Zoom calls.

Katrina Kaif feels 'sooo happy to be getting back to working'

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous yolk yellow dress through her official account on November 4, 2020, Wednesday. The actor expressed her happiness after coming back to work and recalled how much she missed meeting everyone in person, even after conducting online meetings through Zoom calls. She gave summery vibes with her outfit featuring a deep square neckline and puffed sleeves style with the same fabric belt on the waist. Moreover, there were frills on the dress accentuating her look in the photo.

Katrina Kaif looks dreamy while leaning towards the wall on her side. She styled her hair by keeping them loose with a soft curly texture. The actor opted for minimal makeup and accessories for a natural feel. For a rounded off look, she applied a pink-shaded lip colour and highlighted her eyes with mascara and eye shadow.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Mood ðŸŒž ðŸ’›ðŸŸ¡ sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team every day....( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is ðŸ˜Œ)”. She also dropped a series of emoticons like sun and heart alongside the description. Check out Katrina Kaif's Instagram photo:

Response to Katrina Kaif's Instagram photo

Within an hour of sharing the post, Katrina Kaif garnered more than 6,30,000 likes and over 5160 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Like other Katrina Kaif's photos, this one also received a positive response from her fans and followers. Check out some of their comments below:

