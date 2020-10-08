Katrina Kaif Resumes Shoot With Safety And Precautions; See Post Here

Ek Tha Tiger actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday, October 08, 2020, to share a picture of her resuming shoot with all safety and precautions. Along with the picture, the actor a quirky caption. Seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and wishes for the actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina went on to share a picture of her where she goes on to resume shoot with all safety precautions. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose, while her team is seen posing in a PPE kit. In the post, Katrina can be seen sporting a black crop top along with bright yellow shorts. She also completed her look with a middle parting wet hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a quirky caption on the post. She captioned the picture with a smiley and an alien emoji. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and likes for the post. Some of the users went on laud the actor for her personality and feature. While some went on to tell the actor to take care of herself. One of the users wrote, “Katirna is just like wine, she gets better by age”. While the other one wrote, “this is such a lovely picture. It made my day”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting skills and storyline. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film was initially supposed to release in March but now due to the pandemic, the makers kept the film on a halt and will release the film once theatres re-open. Post that, she will also be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

