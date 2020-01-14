Katrina Kaif Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of What's Inside Her Dabba

It is no secret that Akshay Kumar has always been a fitness enthusiast and a source of inspiration for many. His disciplined lifestyle, workout routine, and a balanced diet plan have been his mantra to stay in the perfect shape. So it didn’t come as a surprise when he responded to wife Twinkle Khanna’s challenge for 'eating clean'. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram last weekend and shared his 'way of life' with the fans. Not only did the actor share his secret healthy diet recipe, but he also nominated his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif and a few other fraternity friends to share one of their healthy recipes to give a glimpse of what they generally have in their dabbas (tiffins) with a snap.

Katrina Kaif shares a sneak peak of what’s in her dabba

Katrina Kaif agrees with Akshay Kumar that healthy eating should be a way of life and not just a diet. The actor shared a quick sneak peek of her mid-morning snack while also giving away a special recipe. Take a look here:

Katrina Kaif upcoming movies

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is set to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi after first being paired opposite each other in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. Since then, these two have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood and their fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to reunite on the big screen after almost a decade. Sooryavanshi is already on floors and the two actors have been treating their fans with glimpses from the film sets. Now that the excitement is palpable, Katrina Kaif took to her social media on Monday to add an extra dose of excitement, sharing another glimpse with his co-star and the film director.

Image credits: Instagram | Katrina Kaif

