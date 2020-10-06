Katrina Kaif's Accidental Live And Other Celebrity Faux Pas On Social Media

Bollywood stars have often made headlines for pulling stunts that have hurt the sentiments of their fans or ones that have made them a laughing stock in front of many. This often led to their fans criticising their antics on social media. Here are some of the times when Bollywood celebrities had to be schooled by their fans for their faux pas on social media. Read further ahead to know more about these times.

Bollywood actor’s faux pas for which they were schooled

Katrina Kaif’s accidental Instagram live

A video of Katrina Kaif had gone viral on the internet and the fans could not stop laughing. In the video, it appears as if the actor was having a problem with going live on Instagram. In the background, her sister, Isabella Kaif is trying to help her understand the live option on Instagram. But, the moment Katrina Kaif comes to know that she is already live on Instagram she gets confused. Her confused expressions had caught the attention of her fans. Many fans who were live at that time recorded her video and started sharing it online.

Tara Sutaria’s “cereal-killer”

Tara Sutaria recently faced a lot of criticism for a “cereal-themed” picture that she uploaded on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed up in a leopard fur coat and a white bustier shirt. She wore cycling shorts at the bottom. Tara Sutaria is holding a plate of cereal that is clearly flowing out of the cereal plate in the picture. Along with some parts of the cereal. In the backdrop as well there are boxes of the morning breakfast item laying around. The usage of a food item as display and overflowing milk was not well received by some of the followers of the actress.

Mallika Sherawat’s chess photo

Mallika Sherawat got recently trolled when she posted a picture of herself playing chess, on her official Instagram handle. In the post, the actor can be seen looking tense, and she revealed that it was because she was “carefully, cautiously, planning” her next move. When the post went viral on the internet, many fans pointed out how the actor’s post had so many things wrong in it. Netizens pointed out that the chessboard pieces were not placed correctly, therefore the caption does not work for the post. Many fans commented on the post that they could not understand how she had two pieces of the queen on her side of the board.

Daisy Shah’s happy photo reading A Thousand Splendid Suns

Recently, Daisy Shah took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself smiling while reading the book, A Thousand Splendid Suns. The story of the bestselling novel revolves around Mariam, an illegitimate child, who suffers from the stigma surrounding her birth along with the abuse she faces in her marriage. The actor faced a lot of backlash for posting such a "happy" picture while reading such a serious book.

There were zero (0) comedy scenes in my copy of 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/ezBSsKtPfW — FedUp Kumari (@02geeta) September 3, 2020

I think we all read some other book by this name ðŸ˜³ I cried so much reading this one ðŸ˜¥ — V (@ivivek_nambiar) September 4, 2020

This is one of the saddest books. It leaves one disturbed for a few days after reading it. I Probably didn't read it right, it seems — à¦®à¦§à§à¦²à¦¿à¦•à¦¾ #Hindulivesmatter (@heartgoesboop) September 4, 2020

It must be a different book with the same cover coz I was not okay for the whole day after reading it. ðŸ¥º — For legal reasons that's a jokeðŸ’œðŸ‡±ðŸ‡° (@EnochianQueen) September 4, 2020

Its such a heartbreaking story. There were times when I just skipped the pages. I just couldnt deal with what the characters were going through. — 21stCenturyIndian (@2006vik) September 4, 2020

Jannat Zubair’s smiling picture while reading The Diary of a Young Girl

The popular television actor and social media sensation faced heavy trolling recently. She shared a picture on her official Instagram handle where she could be seen smiling while reading the Holocaust tragedy, The Diary of a Young Girl. Many fans took to the comment section of her post to shame her for smiling and clicking pictures while reading such a tragic book. Jannat Zubair deleted the picture from her official Instagram handle after facing such backlash.

