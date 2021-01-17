Katrina Kaif Wishes Ali Abbas Zafar On B'day, Shares Candid Photos To Celebrate Friendship

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who turned a year older on January 17, received special wishes from his friend and actress Katrina Kaif. The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures to extend her wishes while raising a toast to their friendship and many more collaborations further. From several goofy selfies to adorable BTS pictures from the sets of their film together, the pictures just speak volumes about their bond off-screen.

Katrina Kaif wishes Ali Abbaz Zafar

She captioned the post and wrote, “Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar May u have all your hearts desires this year ( you already well on your way ❤️) all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far away, without me telling him. Here’s to friends forever.”

Read: Katrina Kaif Shakes A Leg After A 'long Time', Fans Call It 'beautiful'; Watch Here

Read: Sriram Raghavan's Film Starring Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi To Go On Floors In April

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif are all set to reunite after Bharat for a yet-untitled upcoming superhero film. The Tandav director, who has finally finished scouting for locations, has envisioned the actioner as a larger-than-life story that traverses several countries to put his vision across to people. While talking to Mid-Day, the director spoke about the film being shot in four countries. The Ek Tha Tiger filmmaker said that the team has locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The director further mentioned that the makers plan to shoot the film across three to four countries. Touted to be one of Bollywood’s first female superheroes, the writer-director believed that the story will be rooted in an Indian setting. His third superhero movie will have Indian mythology as the backdrop and the fourth one comes from the Indian Army. This is going to be the fifth film of the director with the actress. The earlier once being Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and he also produced Katrina’s film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which also starred Imraan Khan and Ali Zafar. Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar recently tied knots with Alicia in a hush-hush wedding in Dehradun. The director had earlier revealed that his wife Alicia is from France and he had to convince her for three years in order to get a yes from her.



Read: 'Tandav' Maker Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals 'script For Season 2 Has Already Been Developed'

Read: Ali Abbas Zafar Spills Beans About Marriage With Alicia, Says 'pursued Her For 2 Years'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.