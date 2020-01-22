The Debate
Katrina Kaif Is One Of The Fittest Stars; Take A Look At Her Instagram Posts For Proof

Bollywood News

Here are a few Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts which tell the world why she is one of the fittest stars in the Hindi film industry. Take a look at the posts here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the most famous personalities in the Hindi film industry. With a career spanning over 15 years, Katrina has worked with all the three Khans and has created a space for herself in the industry. She is no doubt one of the fittest actors of the film industry. She often flaunts her workout videos and pictures on her social media. Here are a few pictures and videos of Katrina Kaif that will inspire you to work out and stay fit.

Read Also| Katrina Kaif Facts: When The Bharat Star Created A Major Buzz With Her Films

Katrina Kaif's best workout pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

In this video, we can see Katrina Kaif doing multiple exercises. We can see her doing lunges, push-ups, squats and jumping push-ups. She captioned the pictures by writing how, when her friends are in town, it's a total workout madness and how she is enjoying it as her workout partner returns.

Read Also| Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Had Offered 'Naagin' To Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

In this picture, we can see her in sportswear. She is seen posing for the camera after a workout session. This picture depicts the hard work she puts in to live a fit and healthy life.

Read Also| Katrina Kaif’s Role In The Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' Revealed; Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

In this video, we can see Katrina Kaif with decorated Olympian Michael Phelps. She captions how it was a great opportunity for her to workout with the star swimmer. She is seen having a conversation with Phelps about working out.

Read Also| Katrina Kaif's 2019 All-yellow Looks; Here Are All Her Yellow Outfits From The Year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Not everyone does it, but dancing is a part of Katrina Kaif's workout. She is a well-known dancer and, to keep her body flexible, often rehearses and dances as a part of her workout. In this video, we can see her learning waves.

 

 

