Katrina Kaif Is One Of The Fittest Stars; Take A Look At Her Instagram Posts For Proof

Katrina Kaif is one of the most famous personalities in the Hindi film industry. With a career spanning over 15 years, Katrina has worked with all the three Khans and has created a space for herself in the industry. She is no doubt one of the fittest actors of the film industry. She often flaunts her workout videos and pictures on her social media. Here are a few pictures and videos of Katrina Kaif that will inspire you to work out and stay fit.

Katrina Kaif's best workout pictures:

In this video, we can see Katrina Kaif doing multiple exercises. We can see her doing lunges, push-ups, squats and jumping push-ups. She captioned the pictures by writing how, when her friends are in town, it's a total workout madness and how she is enjoying it as her workout partner returns.

In this picture, we can see her in sportswear. She is seen posing for the camera after a workout session. This picture depicts the hard work she puts in to live a fit and healthy life.

In this video, we can see Katrina Kaif with decorated Olympian Michael Phelps. She captions how it was a great opportunity for her to workout with the star swimmer. She is seen having a conversation with Phelps about working out.

Not everyone does it, but dancing is a part of Katrina Kaif's workout. She is a well-known dancer and, to keep her body flexible, often rehearses and dances as a part of her workout. In this video, we can see her learning waves.

