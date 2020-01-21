Katrina Kaif Slays The Style Game In THESE Bright Yellow Outfits!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the leading actresses of today’s generation. She is currently basking in the success of her recently launched cosmetic brand Kay By Katrina.

Ever since the actor made a debut on social media in 2017, her Instagram has been a paradise for her fans. Known for her glamorous choices, Katrina Kaif's style game is always on point. Have a look at the times she donned the best yellow outfits.

Katrina Kaif’s yellow outfits

Katrina is seen wearing a yellow shirt, as she posed in the Maldives. She overloaded her neck with junk jewellery and opted for the beachy waves hairstyle. The Bharat actor looked stunning in her photoshoot pictures.

Katrina Kaif wore a yellow abstract print dress while the promotions of her film. She went on to wear very dainty jewellery, that added more glam to her overall look. With huge hoops and wavy hair, she looked perfect.

The Zero actor was seen posing in an off-shoulder knitted yellow dress while promoting a footwear brand. Katrina Kaif opted for minimal makeup and sported a quirky pair of shoes. All eyes were on her perfect strokes of highlighter.

For an event, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a body-fit yellow dress. The dress in itself spoke volumes with a bright colour. Her neatly straightened hairstyle added to the glamour of the outfit. Katrina kept the look simple and chic which was loved by fans.

Katrina Kaif sported a halter neck yellow dress while promoting her brand, Kay By Katrina. With bold makeup and red lips, Katrina looked classy. She left her hair open.

